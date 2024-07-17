Three-Alarm Fire Displaces 49 In Newark, Authorities Say

At 12:14 p.m., firefighters responded to 263 South Orange Ave. for a fire, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The fire extended to an adjacent building at 265 South Orange Ave. and a 2nd alarm was called, requesting additional firefighters to the scene at 12:48 p.m., Fragé said.

A 3rd alarm was called at 1:45 p.m., due to excessive outdoor temperatures, Fragé said. Firefighters were able to place the blaze under control at 3:38 p.m., Fragé said.

Three firefighters were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, Fragé said. The fire displaced 33 adults and 16 children who have been relocated, Fragé said.

The fire is under investigation by the Newark Department of Public Safety Arson Unit, Fragé said.

