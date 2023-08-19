These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Essex County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Essex County” report:

No. 1 - Millburn High School

- Millburn High School No. 2 - Livingston High School

- Livingston High School No. 3 - Glen Ridge High School

- Glen Ridge High School No. 4 - West Essex High School

- West Essex High School No. 5 - Montclair High School

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+, with the exception of West Essex and Montclair, which received As.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.