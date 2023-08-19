These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Essex County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Essex County” report:
- No. 1 - Millburn High School
- No. 2 - Livingston High School
- No. 3 - Glen Ridge High School
- No. 4 - West Essex High School
- No. 5 - Montclair High School
All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+, with the exception of West Essex and Montclair, which received As.
