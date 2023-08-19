Partly Cloudy 75°

These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Essex County, Report Says

The grades are in and these Essex County high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023Best Public High Schools in Essex Countyreport:

  • No. 1 - Millburn High School
  • No. 2 - Livingston High School
  • No. 3 - Glen Ridge High School
  • No. 4 - West Essex High School
  • No. 5 - Montclair High School

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+, with the exception of West Essex and Montclair, which received As.

