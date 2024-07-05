Teenager Fatally Shot In Irvington: Prosecutor

At 1:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of Grove Street and found the teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II and Irvington Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers said.

The teen was rushed to University Hospital in Newark where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

This incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Irvington Police Department, authorities said.

