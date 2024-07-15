Teenager Attempted Carjacking: Maplewood PD

At 8:55 p.m., officers received a report of an attempted carjacking at a Springfield Avenue business, Maplewood police said in a release. While a man was placing air in their vehicle's tires, a teenage boy entered the vehicle in an attempt to steal it, police said.

The vehicle owner attempted to remove the boy from the vehicle and an altercation ensued, authorities said. The boy was unsuccessful in taking the car, though the owner sustained minor injuries in the altercation, police said. He was treated on scene, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black teenage boy, 5'8" wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts, police said. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

