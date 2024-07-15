A Few Clouds 79°

SHARE

Teenager Attempted Carjacking: Maplewood PD

A teenager is at large after attempting a carjacking in Maplewood on Thursday, July 11.

Maplewood Police

Maplewood Police

 Photo Credit: Maplewood Police Facebook
Sam Barron

At 8:55 p.m., officers received a report of an attempted carjacking at a Springfield Avenue business, Maplewood police said in a release. While a man was placing air in their vehicle's tires, a teenage boy entered the vehicle in an attempt to steal it, police said.

The vehicle owner attempted to remove the boy from the vehicle and an altercation ensued, authorities said. The boy was unsuccessful in taking the car, though the owner sustained minor injuries in the altercation, police said. He was treated on scene, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black teenage boy, 5'8" wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts, police said. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE