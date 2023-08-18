Teenage Boy Killed In Newark Double Shooting: Prosecutors

At 6:30 p.m., Newark police responded to a report of a car crash and a shooting on the 600 block of South 20th Street in Newark, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, Stephens and Fragé said. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to University Hospital and treated for his injuries, Stephens and Fragé said

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.