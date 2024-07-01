A Few Clouds 70°

Suspect Arrested After Newark Stabbing: Police

A suspect is in custody following a stabbing on the early morning of Newark on Sunday, June 30, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Jake D Oster Photography
Sam Barron

At 7 a.m., police responded to West Market Street and Central Avenue for a report of a stabbing, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Police located a man who had been stabbed by another man following an alteration, Fragé said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, Fragé said. 

A suspect was arrested, though he has not been identified by police. The incident remains under investigation, Fragé said.

