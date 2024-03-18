Support Swells For Montclair Native Battling Cancer

A Montclair native, Rosenberg was diagnosed with sarcoma in 2022, according to a GoFundMe launched for her care.

She underwent surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy, and the disease went into remission for nine months, allowing her to continue her studies at Northeastern.

The cancer has since returned, though, and the fundraiser was launched in an effort to assist her family, who have relocated to Boston to assist her with her care.

"The family is facing a deluge of new expenses," Sarah Wolman, who organized the fundraiser, said. "[including] therapy, consultations with experts, travel and apartment rental in Boston, and a large amount of medical expenses not covered by insurance.

"They are investigating treatment options, including precision medicine and clinical trials, even as Zoe faces great risks in this next phase."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

