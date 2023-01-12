East Orange Meme Kid Turned Football Player Inks Crispy Deal With Popeyes

A familiar face behind the viral "Popeyes meme kid" has secured a deal with the NIL to collect money as a college athlete more than 10 years after the viral Vine video, according to multiple reports.

Collin Dieunerst, now 19, went viral in 2013 as a 9-year-old, with his emotive expression resonating with millions of viewers, becoming one of the first, and most recognizable, memes.

The New Jersey native has also made a name for himself on the football field, helping lead his high school team to the New Jersey state championship win in 2021. He has since gone on to play for Lake Erie College as an offensive lineman.

The East Orange native will soon appear on Billboards after an official deal with Popeyes, earning some cash.

At least one of the billboards that is set to appear in New Jersey will be rolling out in the near future.

