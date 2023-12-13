South Orange Emmy Winner Andre Braugher Dies At 61

A graduate of Julliard, Braugher's first film role was in the acclaimed Civil War film "Glory." He gained fame for playing Detective Frank Pembleton, the best interrogator in Baltimore, on "Homicide: Life on the Street," winning an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 1998.

He won another Emmy for his role leading a heist crew on the FX crew "Thief." After years spent doing serious drama, Braugher was cast in the sitcom "Brooklyn 99" playing no-nonsense captain Raymond Holt, who was sent to clean up the chaotic precinct. Braugher won acclaim and numerous Emmy nominations for his deadpan delivery and his chemistry with the cast, who honored him on social media.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami, and his sons, Michael, Isaiah and John.

