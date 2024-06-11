Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Shots Fired Into Vehicle In Montclair: Police

Gunshots were fired in Montclair on the early evening of Monday, June 10, authorities said.

Montclair Police Department

Montclair Police Department

Photo Credit: Montclair Police Department
Sam Barron

At 6:46 p.m., officers responded to New Street and Mission Street after multiple callers reported hearing five to six gunshots, Montclair police said. Police did not locate any victims and area hospitals did not report any walk-in victims of gunshot wounds, officers said.

The next day, officers located a Chevy Cobalt parked on New Street with a bullet hole in the passenger side front door, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Mickens at 903-509-4715. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE