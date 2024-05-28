A Few Clouds 71°

ShopRite Cashier Pepper Sprayed: Newark PD

A cashier at ShopRite was pepper sprayed by a 17-year-old in Newark on Thursday May 23, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

At 12:20 p.m., the cashier was pepper sprayed following an altercation with the 17-year-old at the ShopRite on Springfield Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The cashier was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, Fragé said.

The juvenile was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and harassment, Fragé said.  

