'Security Issue' Diverts Flight From Newark To LA, FAA Says

United Airlines Flight 1533, a Boeing 787, landed safely at Chicago O'Hare International Airport at 7:40 a.m. after the crew reported a security issue, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

According to sports writer and author Ian O'Connor, who was on the flight, a bomb threat was found in the bathroom.

"We were told in air only that a situation forced the diversion," O'Connor said on Twitter. "The threat was revealed to us when the plane was parked and police and fire trucks started closing in. All off safely. Made for a tense final 40 minutes in air but crew did a good job being firm and urgent without showing panic."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.