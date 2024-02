Samiiyah Lopez-McMillan was last seen on the 90 block of Fabyan Place on Friday, Feb. 16, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. She was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 22, Fragé said.

Samiiyah was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray jacket, Fragé said. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

