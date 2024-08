At 4:17 a.m., the man was operating an electric scooter on Route 280 East when he was struck by a Chrysler, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police man. The man, whose name has not been identified pending next of kin notification, sustained fatal injuries, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

