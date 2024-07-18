Scooterist Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Newark: Prosecutor

At 5:25 p.m., Kenneth Roy William was riding a motorized scooter when it collided with a 2016 Jeep at Frelinghuysen Avenue and Carrington Street, a spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

William was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after, authorities said.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene, authorities said. No charges have been filed as of this time and the investigation is continuing, authorities said.

