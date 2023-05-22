Scooter Rider Fatally Struck By Truck: Montclair Police

Aaron Minkov collided with a truck while riding on his scooter on the 300 block of Bloomfield Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti said. Minkov was pronounced dead soon after police arrived at the scene, Stephens and Conforti said.

No charges have been filed and the Essex County Prosecutor's Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating, Stephens and Conforti said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

