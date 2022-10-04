Teen Boy Shot Dead After School In East Orange

A teenage boy was shot and killed outside of a school in Essex County Monday, Oct. 3, officials said.

The boy was shot at Lincoln Street and Park Avenue in East Orange as students after dismissal around 3 p.m., authorities said. It happened near the Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence.

He was rushed to University Hospital in Newark and subsequently pronounced dead.

The incident was being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.