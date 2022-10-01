Former North Jersey BOE Member, Husband, Son Killed In Crash

A former trustee of a North Jersey school board, her husband, and one of their sons died in a highway crash over the weekend, district officials said in a statement.

The victims were identified as former Millburn BOE member Danielle Prieto, 53, her husband Alfred, 57, and their son Antonio.

Left to mourn their losses are their two other sons: Millburn HS senior Roberto, and 25-year-old Alec.

It was not clear where the crash occurred.

Millburn Schools Superintendent Dr. Christine Burton shared the news in a statement:

"Danielle cared so much for students, teachers and the district in her service on the board and the many projects for which she advocated. She had a generous heart that was reflected through her volunteerism and her donations to the district. She and her family will be sincerely missed by all who knew them. We send our deepest condolences to her grieving sons, Alec and Roberto and to all of her family and friends."

Alex Zaltsman said Danielle was "a true fighter for children, in Millburn and beyond.

"Her relentless mission to be there for the kids of our schools, for our school district, and support of our Board of Education will never be forgotten. Every child and every resident of Millburn benefited from Danielle’s time on the Board."

Grief counselors will be available Monday at Millburn's schools. Further details were expected to be announced.

Prieto won a seat on the board in 2018 but did not run for re-election when her term was up.

