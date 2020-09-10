Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Three Students Test Positive At Regional Essex County High School

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
West Essex High School
West Essex High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three high school students at a regional Essex County school tested positive for COVID-19.

The West Essex Regional School District has transitioned back to remote learning, NorthJersey.com reports citing an email to parents.

The district includes students from Essex Fells, Fairfield, North Caldwell and Roseland.

Remote learning will begin Monday, Oct. 12, and end Oct. 18, the email said.

Friday's football game against Nutley was also cancelled, and all extracurricular activities are cancelled until Oct. 18.

The cases were contracted outside of school and several families will have to quarantine due to possible exposures.

Click here for Daily Voice's list of COVID-19 cases in North Jersey schools.

