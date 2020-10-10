Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Schools

COVID-19: Another Essex County School Closes After Staff, Students Test Positive

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The Washington School in West Orange.
The Washington School in West Orange. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Another Essex County school reported COVID-19 cases this week.

The three individuals were staff members and students of the Washington Elementary School in West Orange, Superintendent J. Scott Cascone said Thursday, Oct. 8. The school will be closed until Oct. 21, he said.

Three students at West Essex Regional High School also tested positive this week.

"We were looking forward to welcoming back our preschool students in Ms. Kenny and Ms. Sinisi’s classes at Washington Elementary School on Monday, October 12," he said in a letter. 

"However, due to the current circumstances, students in both classes will remain virtual.

"Although, the building will be closed and not occupied by staff, the building administration and faculty will continue to deliver virtual instruction and be available to parents and students online and via email communication. 

"Daily food service pick-ups will continue to be offered and will be available through a mobile distribution station in the parking lot, similar to that which occurred during the school closures last spring and over the course of the summer."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.