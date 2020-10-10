COVID-19: Another Essex County School Closes After Staff, Students Test Positive

Another Essex County school reported COVID-19 cases this week.

The three individuals were staff members and students of the Washington Elementary School in West Orange, Superintendent J. Scott Cascone said Thursday, Oct. 8. The school will be closed until Oct. 21, he said.

Three students at West Essex Regional High School also tested positive this week.

"We were looking forward to welcoming back our preschool students in Ms. Kenny and Ms. Sinisi’s classes at Washington Elementary School on Monday, October 12," he said in a letter.

"However, due to the current circumstances, students in both classes will remain virtual.

"Although, the building will be closed and not occupied by staff, the building administration and faculty will continue to deliver virtual instruction and be available to parents and students online and via email communication.

"Daily food service pick-ups will continue to be offered and will be available through a mobile distribution station in the parking lot, similar to that which occurred during the school closures last spring and over the course of the summer."

