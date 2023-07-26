Salmonella Outbreak That Sickened 9 In NJ Traced To ShopRite Ground Beef: CDC

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), all of the people who remembered the type of ground beef they ate and where they bought it reported eating 80% lean ground beef purchased from ShopRite locations in CT, NJ, and NY, prior to getting sick.

Nine cases were reported in New Jersey; five in New York; one in Connecticut; and one in Massachusetts.

Ground beef is the only common food people reported eating, the CDC said. Investigators are working to identify the source of the ground beef sick people ate.

The first case was reported at the end of April, and the last in mid-June. Officials did not say where exactly the meat was purchased from nor where the illnesses occurred.

