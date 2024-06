In February 2022, Michael Wylie snuck a knife into the H.E.L.P. Center Shelter and stabbed Kevin Williams, his roommate, in the face, neck and heart, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said.

Wylie was arrested while still in possession of the knife, Stephens said.

Wylie was convicted in April of aggravated manslaughter and weapons charges, Stephens said.

