Rockaway Burglar Busted After Foot Pursuit In Fairfield, Police Say

At 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle burglary at a business on Daniel Road East, Fairfield police said in a release. Police noticed Matthew Logan, who matched the description of the suspect, in the parking lot of the PNC Bank on Little Falls Road, officers said.

Logan ran from police, disobeying orders to stop, before being apprehended, officers said. Upon apprehension, Logan was found to be in possession of a window punch, police said.

He was charged with burglary, possession of burglar's tools and resisting arrest, police said. He was subsequently transported to the Essex County Jail pending an initial court appearance, police said.

