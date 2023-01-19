Opera Singer's Newark Home Hits Market At $699K

The New Jersey estate of a legendary opera singer’s home is on the market for just $699,000.

200 Elwood Avenue in Newark was formerly occupied by Maria Jeritza, an internationally renowned opera singer from Austria, and even had a basement that was home to a speakeasy used throughout the Prohibition Era, according to NJ.com.

Meanwhile, the report said the mansion was infamously owned in the early 2000s by Dean Faiello, an unlicensed doctor who spent 17 years in prison after admitting to causing the death of 35-year-old Maria Cruz, an investment banker, by performing a laser treatment while high and drunk and utilizing too many anesthetics. The "fake doctor" stuffed the deceased patient’s body into a suitcase and took it home before using it to repair a “slab” in the garage weeks later, the outlet added citing an episode of ABC’s 20/20 from December.

The foreclosed corner lot property was built in 1915 and has seven bedrooms —two of them master suites — four bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.

Just steps away from Forest Hill’s Branch Brook Park, the property is described as a “stately brick mansion” and even has a wood-burning fireplace and a wrought iron fenced yard.

The property, which totals nearly 9,000, is being sold in as-is condition and "will need work," the listing says.

Click here for the complete listing on Zillow.

