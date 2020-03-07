$172M Transforms Rotting Newark Complex Into Affordable Housing Units

A Newark housing complex that was once decayed has been fully restored into a $172 million affordable housing project called Garden and Spruce Spires.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at the complex, with new owners in place and and buildings renovated in just 18 months with state funding -- and $200 million in tax credits, ABC reports.

Each individual unit took between two and three weeks to update, and more than 650 families now have new living spaces, kitchens and bedrooms.

A first-floor computer center was also added to the complex.

“Two years ago we stood outside Academy Spires and vowed to get this property fixed,” said Mayor Ras J. Baraka.

"I am proud to say that today, along with Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, LaMonica McIver and many others, we can say this turned out great for the city."

