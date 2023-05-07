QUADRUPLE SHOOTING: Police ID Victim Killed In Newark

Julius K. Ferguson, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, May 7, on the 400 block of Orange Street, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Three other victims were taken to University Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential

