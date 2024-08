At 2 p.m., a woman left her purse on the table after dining outside at Ferry Street Barbecue at 89 Ferry Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The suspect were captured on surveillance video taking her purse, containing her personal belongings, including $150 and credit cards, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

