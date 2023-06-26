Police Shootout: Gunman Hospitalized, Charged In Newark Incident

Police responded to a report of domestic violence in an apartment building on the 700 block of Clinton Avenue around 4 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Police approached Hakeem Murchison, who began firing shots at officers, Stephens and Fragé said.

Neither officer was hit and the officers returned fire, striking Murchison, Stephens and Fragé said. The officers and Murchison were taken to University Hospital, Stephens and Fragé said

Murchison is in stable condition, while neither officer was injured, Stephens and Fragé said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.