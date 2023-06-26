Overcast 79°

SHARE

Police Shootout: Gunman Hospitalized, Charged In Newark Incident

A 30-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault after a police-involved shooting in Newark early Monday morning, June 26, authorities said.

Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD
Sam Barron

Police responded to a report of domestic violence in an apartment building on the 700 block of Clinton Avenue around 4 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. 

Police approached Hakeem Murchison, who began firing shots at officers, Stephens and Fragé said.

Neither officer was hit and the officers returned fire, striking Murchison, Stephens and Fragé said. The officers and Murchison were taken to University Hospital, Stephens and Fragé said 

Murchison is in stable condition, while neither officer was injured, Stephens and Fragé said.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE