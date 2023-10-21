Light Rain 61°

Police ID Woman, 60, Fatally Struck By Car In Bloomfield

A 60-year-old Bloomfield woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday, Oct. 20, authorities said.

Bloomfield police

 Photo Credit: Bloomfield Township PD
Cecilia Levine
Nelly Fernandez was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead after being struck around 7:25 p.m., at Bloomfield Avenue and Grove Street, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Bloomfield Police Chief George Ricci said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

