Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Woman Shot Dead At Newark Housing Complex

Cecilia Levine
Bradley Court Complex in Newark
Bradley Court Complex in Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot at a Newark housing complex, authorities said. 

Rashidah Y. Sutton-Bryant, of Newark was shot at the Bradley Court Complex on North Munn Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

She was rushed to University Hospital and pronounced dead approximately 40 minutes later

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

