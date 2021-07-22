Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Private Eye From Mahwah Among Group Indicted On Charges Of Stalking NJ Couple For China
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman Killed In Newark Shooting Was Protecting Friend From Domestic Violence, Reports Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Wesley Jean-Marie/Leeana Cottle
Wesley Jean-Marie/Leeana Cottle Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor/Black Femicide - America @blackfemicideUS Twitter (original source unclear)

A 21-year-old Newark woman was shot and killed while protecting her friend in an incident of domestic violence, news reports say.

Wesley Jean-Marie, of Valley Stream, New York, has been charged in the shooting death of Leeana Cottle, 21, of Newark, late Tuesday, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

Cottle allegedly was shot at about 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of South 10th Street while attempting to shield her friend from 32-year-old Jean-Marie, RLS Media reports.

Cottle was taken to University Hospital in Newark where she was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, they said. 

Jean-Marie was charged with murder and several weapons offenses, they said. He  was being held in New York awaiting extradition back to New Jersey. 

Jean-Marie reportedly was apprehended without incident in Valley Stream.

Cottle's loved ones say she died a hero.

Authorities did not release any more details including a possible motive in the fatal shooting. 

Stephens thanked law enforcement in New York for their help.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.