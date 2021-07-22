Woman Killed In Newark Shooting Was Protecting Friend From Domestic Violence, Reports Say

A 21-year-old Newark woman was shot and killed while protecting her friend in an incident of domestic violence, news reports say.

Wesley Jean-Marie, of Valley Stream, New York, has been charged in the shooting death of Leeana Cottle, 21, of Newark, late Tuesday, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

Cottle allegedly was shot at about 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of South 10th Street while attempting to shield her friend from 32-year-old Jean-Marie, RLS Media reports.

Cottle was taken to University Hospital in Newark where she was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, they said.

Jean-Marie was charged with murder and several weapons offenses, they said. He was being held in New York awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

Jean-Marie reportedly was apprehended without incident in Valley Stream.

Cottle's loved ones say she died a hero.

My neice is a hero !!! Well Done Beautiful I love u and will miss you forever 💛 long live Leeana Cottle Posted by Shantiya LeMay on Thursday, July 22, 2021

A woman who stepped in to help a friend during an alleged attack was shot dead on a street in Newark on Monday... Posted by Every 8 Hours on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Authorities did not release any more details including a possible motive in the fatal shooting.

Stephens thanked law enforcement in New York for their help.

