Breaking News: NJ Police Can Now Pursue Stolen Vehicles, AG Says
Woman Killed In Livingston Hit-Run Crash, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
300 block of W. South Orange Avenue
300 block of W. South Orange Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday, April 28 in Livingston, authorities said.

The incident occurred on the 300 block of W. South Orange Avenue just before 11:30 p.m., said Thomas Fennelly, a spokesman with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

The woman was found by police lying on the ground with serious injuries, RLS Media reports.

Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

