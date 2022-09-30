Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said.

Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

She was taken to University Hospital, Newark, where she was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

