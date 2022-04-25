West Orange Arrested In 'Friendly Fire' Murder: Prosecutor

The alleged gunman involved in last month’s “friendly fire” North Jersey murder has been arrested, authorities announced Monday.

Darneill Thomas, 22, was arrested in Danville, Virginia, and charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Thomas, of West Orange, was among one of two groups of men who were fighting moments before the deadly shooting of Joshua Dessin, 19, on Hilton Street in East Orange just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, Stephens said.

Officers responding to the shooting report found Dessin with multiple gunshot wounds before he was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after 11:20 p.m., authorities said.

Thomas is alleged to have shot Dessin in a “friendly fire’’ incident, investigators said.

Dessin attended East Orange Campus High School before graduating from the STEM Academy with the class of 2018, his obituary says.

He was remembered as a talented and passionate musician who was incredibly loyal and caring to his many family members and close friends.

The investigation was ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

