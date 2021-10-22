Watchung Man Shot Dead In Newark

A Watchung man was shot and killed in Newark Thursday evening, authorities confirmed.

Newark Police officers responding to a shooting report near Grumman Avenue and Maple Avenue found Louis Brown, 41, sitting his car with a gunshot wound shortly before 5 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a joint release with Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

