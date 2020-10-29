WATCH: Video Captures Woman Tased During Brawl On Spirit Airlines Flight From Newark

A woman refusing to wear a face mask was tased by police after a brawl broke out on a Spirit Airlines flight from Newark to Puerto Rico.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday, after the plane landed at the Luis Munoz Marin airport in San Juan, CBS Lead National Correspondent David Begnaud reports.

Nyasy Veronique Payne “provoked an incident by acting in what witnesses called an aggressive, hostile, & defiant behavior," Begnaud said on Twitter, citing Puerto Rico police.

Begnaud posted a video of the incident recorded by a passenger on Twitter.

Caught on Camera: A fight over whether or not to wear a mask onboard a Spirit Airlines plane that had just arrived in Puerto Rico led to a woman - who police say was the aggressor - being tased by police who are considering filing charges.

pic.twitter.com/2iJeNl12Pn — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 27, 2020

It all started when a young man on the flight was switching seats without wearing a mask, witnesses told Begnaud. Flight attendants told him to put a mask on and stop, but he didn't, CBS reports. Three women apparently traveling with him were doing the same, the reporter said on Twitter.

Three men were yelling homophobic and racial slurs at the three women when one man hit one of the women, a witness told Begnaud.

Police had been called when the plane landed, and were there to help subdue the woman throwing punches, the reporter said.

Payne was expected to spend the night in jail after hitting 28-year-old Javier Lopez Cruz, police said.

