WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation

A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said.

Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and is in stable condition.

Lundy is described as 5’1” tall and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Aaliyah Lundy to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

