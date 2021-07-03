Video Shows Dye Pack Exploding On NJ Bank Robber

Surveillance footage shows a dye pack exploding on a bank robber Saturday morning in Newark.

Police are seeking the identity of the black male who walked into the Springfield Avenue Capital One Bank around 10 a.m.

The man scrawled a note on a withdrawal slip and handed it to the teller, which read: "I have a gun give me all the money from the register please, and no one will get hurt," Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The teller gave the man money -- along with a dye pack.

The suspect left the bank, walking east on Springfield Avenue, but when he walked beyond the bank property, the dye pack exploded. He then ran north on Blum Street.

The total amount of cash stolen, along with the dye pack, was $2,500. The dye pack contained $200. The final count of the cash stolen was $2,300.

Director O'Hara urges anyone with information about this suspect to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

