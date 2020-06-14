Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

VIDEO: Firefighter Injured Battling Newark Blaze

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
One firefighter was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries in a Newark house fire Sunday morning, authorities said.
One firefighter was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries in a Newark house fire Sunday morning, authorities said. Video Credit: Skyler Fire
South Street fire, Sunday morning, Newark. Photo Credit: Newark PD

One firefighter was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries in a Newark house fire Sunday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a there-story wood-frame home on 16th Street in the early-morning hours. 

Approximately 90 firefighters responded as the blaze spread to two adjacent, vacant buildings at 509 and 513 South 16th St.

One firefighter was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. No other injuries were reported and no families were relocated.

The fire was under control at 9:12 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

Video by Skyler Fire.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.