VIDEO: Firefighter Injured Battling Newark Blaze

One firefighter was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries in a Newark house fire Sunday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a there-story wood-frame home on 16th Street in the early-morning hours.

Approximately 90 firefighters responded as the blaze spread to two adjacent, vacant buildings at 509 and 513 South 16th St.

One firefighter was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. No other injuries were reported and no families were relocated.

The fire was under control at 9:12 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

Video by Skyler Fire.

