Victim Stayed Alive Just Long Enough To ID His Killer — Who's Now Been Convicted: Prosecutor

Waleik McCollum stayed alive just long enough to identify his killer: Zahir “Peewee” Moore, authorities in Essex County said.

A jury convicted 22-year-old Moore of gunning down 19-year-old McCollum, and now he's facing 30 years behind bars, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

Surveillance footage captured Moore lingering outside of McCollum's home on Brookdale and Lindsey avenues before he fired nine times with a .40-caliber handgun on Sept. 29, 2019, Stephens said.

McCollum was struck twice, including a gunshot wound to the head. He survived for more than 24 hours and was able to identify his shooter as "Peewee" before dying, the prosecutor said.

Following a four-day trial before Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre, the jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts, convicting Moore on one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2023, before Judge Arre. Moore faces 30 years to life in New Jersey State Prison for the murder conviction.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.