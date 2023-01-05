Victim Pistol Whipped, Robbed At Gunpoint In His Own Maplewood Driveway: Police

A Maplewood resident was robbed and pistol-whipped by two men in his own driveway, authorities said.

The 49-year-old Jacoby Street resident was getting out of his car around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, when two black men approached him, local police said.

One man flashed a handgun and the other demanded his keys and wallet, police said. When he refused, one of the men struck him with the handgun as the other took his wallet from his car, and then fled on foot, authorities said.

One of the men was wearing a colored hoodie and black mask, and the other was in a dark hoodie and black mask.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was evaluated by the South Essex Fire Department. He ultimately refused treatment.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Zuhowski at 973-761-7929 or email jzuhowski@maplewoodnj.gov.

