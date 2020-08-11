U.S. Marshals Arrest Fugitive Wanted In Newark Shooting

A man wanted in a Newark shooting was arrested months later with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

A warrant for the arrest of Michael McDonald, 30, was issued after a March 10 shooting on the 800 block of South 14th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Around 7:10 that evening, a man got out of a car and shot at passengers in another car, Ambrose said.

Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

McDonald was arrested Friday without incident by the Newark Police Division’s Fugitive Apprehension Team along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on charges of assault and weapons related offenses.

