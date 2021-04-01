Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Woman Dead In Maplewood Homicide

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
616 West South Orange Ave., Maplewood / South Orange
616 West South Orange Ave., Maplewood / South Orange Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities were on the hunt for the individual responsible for killing a woman in Maplewood Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office told Daily Voice.

The woman was killed around 1:35 p.m. on the 600 block of West South Orange Avenue, police reports show.

No further details were being released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Have photos of the active scene? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.