UPDATE: Woman Dead In Maplewood Homicide

Authorities were on the hunt for the individual responsible for killing a woman in Maplewood Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office told Daily Voice.
The woman was killed around 1:35 p.m. on the 600 block of West South Orange Avenue, police reports show.
No further details were being released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
Have photos of the active scene? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.
