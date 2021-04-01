UPDATE: Woman Dead In Maplewood Homicide

Authorities were on the hunt for the individual responsible for killing a woman in Maplewood Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office told Daily Voice.

The woman was killed around 1:35 p.m. on the 600 block of West South Orange Avenue, police reports show.

No further details were being released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Have photos of the active scene? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.