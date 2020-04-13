Two Hospitalized After Ambulance Collides With SUV In Montclair, Responders Say

An ambulance and SUV collided Monday morning in Montclair, injuring the EMT driving the rig and a patient who was being transported at the time, responders said.

The front driver’s side of the Atlantic Mobile Health ambulance took the brunt of the hit and ended up on a lawn at the corner of Grover Street and Bellevue Avenue shortly after 11 a.m.

The SUV was totaled, with major damage to the front, as well as the rear passenger side. All airbags in the vehicle deployed.

Montclair police and firefighters responded, along with other ambulances.

