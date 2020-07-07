Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Firefighters Fall From Loading Dock In Newark Recycling Center Fire

Cecilia Levine
Giordano Recycling Center
Giordano Recycling Center Photo Credit: Newark PD

Two Newark firefighters suffered minor injuries after falling from a loading dock battling a recycling center blaze.

The fire consumed all three floors of Giordano Recycling on Frelinghuysen Avenue, when firefighters arrived around 6:45 p.m., Monday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The fire had climbed to a second alarm by 7 p.m., Ambrose said. No occupants were in the building.

One firefighter was taken to University Hospital for evaluation after falling from a loading dock, while the other remained on duty. The hospitalized firefighter returned to duty shortly after being released.

No other injuries were reported and the fire was considered under control before 8:25 p.m.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

