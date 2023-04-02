Contact Us
Two Dead, One Hurt In Newark Crash

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD

Two people died and one person was hurt in a Newark crash over the weekend.

Two vehicles collided on Route 1&9 around 2:40 a.m., near mile marker 49.6, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

A passenger in one vehicle died at the scene, and the driver of that vehicle was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the second car died at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

