Tree Service Worker Pinned By Falling Branch In Newark

A tree service worker was hospitalized after he was struck by a falling tree branch Tuesday in Newark.

The worker was in pain but stable after the limb fell on him while working at 88 Hansbury Ave., around 5:20 p.m., Newark police spokeswoman Catherine Adams said.

Initial reports said the worker was pinned under the tree. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, more than 1.3 million New Jersey residents were without power with restoration expected to take up to a few days, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

