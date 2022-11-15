Thief Steals Vehicle With Sleeping Infant Inside In Essex County: Sheriff

An infant was reunited with his father after a thief jumped behind the wheel of a vehicle he was sleeping in on Monday, Nov. 14 in Essex County, authorities said.

The thief stole the car from the area of Joyce Street and Scotland Road in Orange, around 5:50 p.m., moments before the baby's parent called 911, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said.

A Sheriff’s Officer responded and found the vehicle in the middle of the street on Conover Terrace. He then checked the vehicle for occupants and saw the child asleep in a car seat. The baby was evaluated by St. Clare’s EMS, found to be in good health, and placed into his father’s custody.

Fontoura praised the officer for his actions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.