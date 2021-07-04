Thief Leads Multi-Agency Pursuit In Stolen Newark Fire Chief Vehicle, Crashes In Bergen County

A man who stole a Newark Fire Department pickup truck from the scene of a car fire led police on a pursuit before crashing in Bergen County the Fourth of July, authorities said.

The unidentified male apparently hopped behind the wheel of the Ford pickup truck, marked with lights and sirens, from the scene of the blaze at Avon and Peshine avenues around 4:10 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Several local departments assisted Newark police in following the vehicle -- apparently that of Battalion Chief 4 -- before it was spotted by police in Fairview.

The driver ultimately crashed at 200 Industrial Way in Ridgefield Parka was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and further information was not released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.