Swerving, Unlicensed Driver Hits Teen Pedestrians, Parked Car, Street Sign In Newark: Police

A pair of teens were hospitalized after being struck by a driver operating a vehicle without a license in Newark Sunday evening, police said.

The 14- and 15-year-old pedestrians were struck when the driver swerved off the roadway at West Peddie Street and Elizabeth Avenue just before 7:30 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

The driver continued, knocking down a street sign and hitting the front end of a parked car, Ambrose said.

The teens complained of pain and were transported to University Hospital for treatment.

Both drivers refused medical services.

The driver who struck the pedestrians was issued a summons for failure to possess a driver’s license.

No further information was available.

